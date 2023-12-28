Canada Re-Launches Two Immigration Schemes For Caregivers, Families

The Canadian government has reinstated two initiatives aimed at welcoming caregivers to Canada through new applications, starting January 1, 2024.

As per details disclosed by Canada, these two programs are experimental projects lasting five years, allowing qualified caregivers and their families to move and establish permanent residence.

According to the latest information provided by the Canadian government, experienced caregivers now have the option to utilize either of these programs for immigration to the North American nation along with their families.

Furthermore, the updated data highlights a significant change from the previous requirement of 24 months of experience for caregivers, as now only 12 months are necessary to meet the eligibility criteria.

The information said: “The Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot are 5-year pilot programs that let qualified caregivers and their family members come to Canada with the goal of becoming permanent residents.

“If you’ve been offered a job in Canada as a caregiver or have experience working in Canada as a caregiver, you may be able to apply for permanent residence through one of these pilots.

Story continues below advertisement



“The application process will be different depending on your situation and how much qualifying work experience you have. You now only need 12 months of experience instead of 24 months to qualify.”