Akeredolu: Ondo Commissioner Resigns From Aiyedatiwa’s Cabinet

The Ondo state commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, has resigned from his position in the state cabinet.

Aminu, in his resignation letter, said his decision was based on the dictates of his conscience following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, whom he described as his leader and dear boss.

The Commissioner’s resignation letter, which was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, said his resignation took effect from Thursday, December 28.

He appreciated the opportunity to serve the Ondo State government in different capacities.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the State for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands and infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing,” he said.

Aminu’s resignation comes less than twenty-four hours after Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the Governor of Ondo State, following the death of his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu’s Top Aide Resigns Appointment

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to former Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that his resignation is coming hours after the unfortunate demise of his principal and the swearing-in of Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as governor.

Olatunde, in his resignation letter, explained that his decision to resign was due to the untimely death of Akeredolu.

He described his late principal as courageous, truthful, and honest.