2023 AFCON: Top 5 Teams With Most Tickets Sold

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced the top five teams with the most tickets sold ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 2023 AFCON is expected to commence in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024, which means that the tournament will commence about two weeks from now.

Hence, CAF and all the stakeholders involved are making final efforts to give the world one of the best AFCONs in history.

The part of the fans in this is to purchase the match tickets for the games via the dedicated official website for the purchase of tickets: https://can2023-tickets.com/.

A post on CAF’s official X page earlier today, December 28, revealed that the hosts of the 2023 AFCON, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) have sold more match tickets than any other 23 participating countries.

So far, 32,307 people have bought tickets to watch AFCON matches involving the hosts country which is not a surprise since they are the home side.

Guinea Bissau who are in Group A alongside the hosts, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea, are sitting second with 28,614 match tickets sold.

Equatorial Guinea have attracted the third largest amount of tickets sold with 16,237 as of today, December 28.

Interestingly, Nigeria, the most populated country on the continent have attracted just 12,544 ticket sales so far which means they are currently 4th in the standings.

The 5th spot is being occupied by the reigning champions of AFCON, Senegal with 10,959 tickets sold so far.

This means that the top five teams with the highest amount of tickets sold currently are teams from West Africa. However, this might change before the tournament kicked off in the second week of January.