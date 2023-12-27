Those That Carried Out Attack On Communities Were Dressed In Military Uniforms – Plateau Govt Reveals (VIDEO)

The Government of Plateau State has alleged that the gunmen that carried out the attack on Plateau communities were dressed in military uniforms.

Making this allegations during an Arise TV interview, the state’s commissioner for information, Musa Ashoms, claimed that the attack was carried out with military precision.

“Our assailants came in their groups, they killed in in 23 villages you can imagine, it was well orchestrated, they did it with military precision and they came in military uniforms, then you begin to ask, our people will even say, okay if that is the case, withdraw the military from our communities so that when we just see military we will know that they are our assailants,” he said.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Recall that over 190 persons were confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the three LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on Tuesday issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expressed sadness over the tragic loss of many lives during the attacks.

President Tinubu directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed the immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.