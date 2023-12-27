Ten Things To Know About Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu who emerged Governor of Ondo State on the 24 February 2017, is dead.

The 67-year-old elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died as a result of Leukaemia.

There are reports that Akeredolu died in Lagos State, where he was managed by State House doctors up to his death.

Naija News recalls that governor handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on December 13, for him to travel to Germany for treatment after his health reportedly worsened.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, and four children.

Here are ten things to know about the late Ondo State Governor.

– Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu was born on 21 July 1956 in Owo.

– He was born to Reverend J. Ola Akeredolu of the Akeredolu family and Lady Evangelist Grace B. Akeredolu of Aderoyiju family of Igbotu, Ese Odo, in Ondo State.

– Akeredolu started his primary education at government school in Owo.

– He proceeded to Aquinas College, Akure, Loyola College, Ibadan and a comprehensive high school, Ayetoro, for his secondary school education and Higher School Certificate, respectively.

– He went on to the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) to study law and he graduated in 1977.

– Akeredolu was referred to as the Nigerian Bar 1978.

– He was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who became president of the Nigerian Bar Association in 2008.

– Akeredolu was also a Managing Partner at the law firm of Olujinmi & Akeredolu, which he co-founded with Akin Olujinmi, a former Attorney General and Minister for Justice of Nigeria.

– Akeredolu was appointed Attorney General of Ondo State from 1997 to 1999.

– In October 2022, a Nigerian national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) was conferred on Akeredolu by President Muhammadu Buhari.