Reactions Trail Rotimi Akeredolu Death In Germany

Several reactions have trailed the reported death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Naija News earlier reported that the late governor died around 2 am on Wednesday in a German hospital where he was receiving treatment.

According to Premium Times, the ailing Ondo governor died of leukaemia and prostate cancer that had made him incapacitated for several months.

Following the development, some netizens took to social media to express their sadness over the death of the Ondo governor, while others sympathised with his wife and family.

See some of the reactions below.

@OgbeniDipo wrote: “Rest in peace, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Your voice was loud and your open letters were candid and frank. You fought a good fight and have returned to your maker. Condolences to the Akeredolu family and the entire people of Ondo State. To God, we shall all return one day.”

@salawueedris1 wrote: “May your soul rest in peace Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu AKETI.”

@bolakazeem1 wrote: “May he gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

@IbukunAwolola wrote: “Rest well Ogbeni Akeredolu”

@olalegacy1 wrote: “Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo state governor. Rest in Peace 🙏”

@maxvayshia wrote: “Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu passes on after a long battle with Leukaemia. Safe sails across the realms of your own creation and may the fruits from the works of your hands bring youa bountiful harvest. Go well, Comrade.”

@Yemisikolaa wrote: “Rest in Peace , Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“I don’t think I have heard of a sitting Governor in Nigeria who died in office, or has there been any?☹️This is sad!

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and the Ondo people!🙏”

@thepoetprenuer wrote: “In the poignant juncture of life’s denouement, we bid adieu to the gubernatorial luminary, Akeredolu Rotimi, whose perambulations through the gubernatorial aegis were imbued with perspicacity.

“May the metaphysical odyssey henceforth be enshrouded in the tranquility of the ineffable, as the indelible imprints of his governance coalesce seamlessly into the collective mnemonic fabric.

“Within the labyrinthine tapestry of recollection, his contributions resonate in the profundity of a resounding chiaroscuro, and we extend our heartfelt commiserations to those ensconced within the ambit of his administrative purview. RIP Akeredolu.”

@BigMoyorhola wrote: “This is not the time to rejoice over the dèàth of akeredolu even if he wasn’t the best governor. At least respect the dead. Everybody is going to diè.”

@sonyjoelove wrote: “May God give his family and the Entire ondo state the fortitude to bear the loss and may almighty God grant him eternal rest.”