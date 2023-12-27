Plateau State: Culprits That Were Identified Were Treated Like Sacred Cows – Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has condemned the Plateau State massacre.

The senior advocate urged the Nigerian government to put measures in place to stop the wanton killing.

The Chairman Alliance on Surviving Covid 19, and Beyond (ASCAB) made this known in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday.

He listed casualties recorded in Plateau State in the last 20 months.

Falana lamented that killings have continued because the culprits identified were treated like sacred cows.

His words: “The brutal killing of unarmed citizens has become the order of the day in Plateau State. Even though the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government had set up judicial and administrative panels of enquiry, the culprits that were identified and recommended for prosecution were treated like sacred cows. Hence, the wanton killing of innocent people and destruction of properties have continued unabated .The casualties recorded in the last 20 months include the following:

“1. On April 10, 2022, 250 people killed in a series of attacks in the State by a gang of bandits. The police did not arrest any of the murderers.

“2. On May 16, 2023, about 87 people were killed and 39 injured during an attack on villages in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. The spokesperson of the state police command Alabo Alfred disclosed that seven suspects in connection with the attack had been arrested. The suspects were not prosecuted.

“3. On October 1, 2023, at least eight people were killed and five more injured in an attack on the Du community of the Kwall District, part of the Rigwe Chiefdom. The police did not arrest the murderers.

“4. On December 24, 2023, a group of bandits killed about 145 citizens and even had time to record their atrocities in video, which they later circulated. As usual, the Federal Government has condemned the brutal killing of unarmed citizens. The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Okoro Alawari who said that the deadly attacks took place in 12 villages of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State and that 221 houses, 27 motorcycles and eight motor vehicles were burnt down.

“In a similar vein, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, said his troops had responded to several distress calls during the attacks. Abubakar said: “In the last 48 hours, we have responded to 36 distress calls from different locations, simultaneously. As we speak, some of our men are in hospital due to the injuries sustained in the attacks. But we are committed to ensuring that we put a stop to all criminal activities in Plateau.”