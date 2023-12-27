Plateau Massacre: Recruit Young Men From Plateau To Defend Our State – Commissioner Begs Tinubu

Plateau State Commissioner for Information, Musa Ashoms has begged the President Bola Tinubu led government to recruit young men from Plateau to defend the state.

Ashoms made this call while appearing on an Arise TV broacast, claiming that military personnel had a practice of arresting victims of similar attacks and parading them as suspects.

“Somethings you will come out after your people have been killed, you will get arrested and they will bring you to the media and say that you are the media and say that you are the suspect, so our people have a lot of questions that they are asking and some of these questions we do not have answers to, with all honesty.

“It is surprising that after killing your community and again they say they are bringing suspects then they will bring people that have the same ancestral background with those that were killed… But the bottom line is we appeal to the federal government to recruit young men from Plateau state to defend Plateau state,” Musa Ashoms said.

Naija News reports that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had earlier condemned the attack.

Over 190 persons were confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the three LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on Tuesday, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, said the killing of innocent citizens and the burning of houses have no place in society and should be condemned by all Nigerians.

The CAN President said the attack is not only criminal but also an assault on shared values of peace, unity and mutual respect.