PDP May Hold Mini Convention In February

There are indications that the search for a new national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been stalled due to the Supreme Court cases in the gubernatorial elections, involving the PDP governors.

A party source told Daily Sun that the PDP governors, who were expected to have a decisive say in who replaces Iyorchia Ayu, are focused on pending gubernatorial appeals before the apex court.

The PDP presently controls Edo, Osun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Enugu, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Zamfara states.

Nine of the PDP governors, including the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, are currently at the Supreme Court battling to secure their seats.

The Court of Appeal has affirmed the nullification of the election of Dauda Lawal and Caleb Muftwang as governors of Zamfara and Plateau states, respectively.

A source close to Atiku confirmed to Daily Sun that party leaders agreed to keep issue of a substantive national chairman for the opposition party in abeyance until the determination of all governorship cases involving the party at the Supreme Court.

He said, “The position of the party is that as soon as those election petitions are dealt with, they will look at those challenges and find solutions to them.”

Recall that the former PDP national chairman, Ayu, was removed after he was suspended by his ward in Benue State, immediately after the last general election.

Following Ayu’s removal, the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, has occupied the office in acting capacity, while party leaders have been shopping for a substantive national chairman.

Those pencilled down as likely replacements include the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his predecessor, David Mark. Former PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, is also known to be eyeing the national chairmanship position.

However, party sources say Sowunmi, former spokesman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation is being pushed by the former vice president, an allegation the former governorship aspirant has denied.

“I want to put it on record that Atiku is not the one pushing me for anything. I am not a small boy and I have been at this party for 25 years. The former vice president would be aware (of his chairmanship bid) because my name is flying about. I have not even sat down with him to tell him about it.”

There is possiblities that PDP might hold a mini convention in February 2024 to replace vacant offices in its National Working Committee (NWC).

A national official of the party told Daily Sun that some PDP members are pushing for a mini convention to enable them fill vacant offices in the NWC, as well as take decisions on other issues critical to the stability of the party in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections.

The party official stated that if the party reaches an agreement on the mini convention, it would be essentially to fill the vacant offices and address other pertinent issues.

He said, “We are looking at February next year. It is not a main convention; it is just a mini convention that will produce replacement for some of the offices. We have lost our national woman leader. We have replaced our deputy national woman leader.

“We are having issues with our national secretary. And there are people calling for the replacement of the national chairman. All of these issues are likely going to come up at the National Convention, subject to the approval of NEC.”

Ologunagba in a chat with Daily Sun stated that he is not aware of any plan by the party to hold a mini convention.

He said, “We are a party of processes. We are not going to be guided by any comment on social media. We might listen to whatever it is worth, but we don’t get moved by social media. If the party takes a decision through the relevant organ, it will be communicated to the public.”

He also described as untrue the story that the PDP governors are being distracted by the Supreme Court cases. “What you are saying about the governors being distracted by the court cases is your opinion. We believe that our governors are doing well. The Supreme Court cases that you referenced are part of the electoral process.”