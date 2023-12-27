‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead Amid Drug Probe

South Korean actor, Lee Sun-kyun, acclaimed for his role in the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” was found dead on Wednesday at the age of 48, as confirmed by the police.

Authorities found the actor in a parked vehicle on a street in the mid-northern Seongbuk district of Seoul, according to an official statement from the Seongbuk police station provided to AFP.

“We believe his body has now been transferred to the Seoul National University Hospital,” he added.

According to the police, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that Lee left a note resembling a will. Lee is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and their two sons.

Lee is currently the subject of a police investigation regarding his alleged involvement with marijuana and other illicit substances.

Despite once enjoying a positive public image, the actor is now facing removal from television and commercial projects in the wake of the scandal, as reported by local news outlets.

A graduate of the esteemed Korea National University of Arts in South Korea, Lee began his acting career in 2001 with a television sitcom titled “Lovers.”

Throughout his career, Lee garnered praise for his diverse roles, portraying a charming chef and a brilliant neuroscientist devoid of empathy.

In the 2018 TV drama series “My Mister,” Lee received widespread critical acclaim for his depiction of a diligent architectural engineer. Despite personal challenges, the character remained resolute in upholding both his adult responsibilities and professional duties.

Globally, he gained widespread recognition for his role as the affluent and superficial patriarch in the 2019 Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon-ho.

In his most recent film, the horror movie “Sleep”, released this year, he portrayed a husband whose sleepwalking escalates into frightening situations. The film received positive reviews and was showcased in the Critics’ Week section at the Cannes Festival.

In October, Lee’s reputation took a significant hit when South Korean authorities initiated an investigation into his alleged drug use.

Suspicions arose regarding his involvement with illicit substances at the residence of a hostess employed at an upscale bar in Seoul’s fashionable Gangnam district.

According to Yonhap, the actor claimed that he was “tricked” by the hostess into consuming the drugs and was unaware of their illegal nature.

Yonhap reported that he underwent his third police investigation session from December 23 to 24, lasting 19 lengthy hours.

In late October, he briefly spoke to reporters before entering a police station in Incheon to meet with investigators.

“I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident.”

“I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment.

“Once again, I sincerely apologise to everyone,” he said.

South Korea maintains stringent laws regarding illegal drugs, and citizens who use substances like marijuana legally abroad may face prosecution upon returning to their homeland.