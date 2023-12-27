Nollywood Actress, Bidemi Kosoko Loses Property To Fire Outbreak

Nollywood actress, Bidemi Kosoko, one of the daughters of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, has lost some properties to a fire outbreak.

Naija News reports that Bidemi’s sister Shola, shared the tragic incident on her Instagram page on Wednesday while thanking God for keeping her sister and her family from being burnt in the fire.

The movie star said she and her siblings had gathered at their father’s house during the Christmas celebration when they received a call from Bidemi’s estate about the fire incident.

She added that the fire was put off with the help of Bidemis’s friend, who called firefighters.

She wrote, “We thank God for his faithfulness, love and prospering our lives in the year 2023. It has become a tradition in my family to spend 26th of December which is boxing day at our daddy’s place, where we all exchange and unwrap our gifts.

“So, this year, we decided to record the activities because its always fun merrying together with family. So Bidemi Kosoko, her husband, kids and her domestic staffs were all at our daddy’s residence, so her apartment was locked up.

“In the middle of our merriment, we received an alarming call that Bidemi’s apartment was on fire as well as her neighbour’s apartment. Infact, Myself, my dad and Bidemi were getting ready to attend another important event before we received the call. And what we got was what happened in the video.

“We were on different video calls watching the scenario, how the fire fighter arrived, how her apartment was forced open and how they eventually put off the fire.

“Thanks to Bidemi’s friend, Taiwo Lawal and her husband who stay in the same estate and rushed there to assist. People in the neighbourhood showed love and support to ensure the fire was put out.

Story continues below advertisement



“We appreciate you all for your show of love and kindness. Such a thing will not happen to anyone again I pray. In all, we are thankful to God for sparing our lives as no one was caught in the fire. We shall witness the year 2024 in peace and joy.”