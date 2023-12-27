Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 27th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 27th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, may have taken another dimension as N345 million was allocated to the Office of the Deputy Governor in the 2024 Budget as against the N19bn allocated to the Office of the State Governor.

The Guardian: Added to the economic slowdown and cash crunch challenges that took the shine off the 2023 festive period, sluggish payment digital channels have compounded the woes of Yuletide. The challenge of cash crunch across the country has forced many bank customers to switch to electronic channels to meet their transaction needs.

Vanguard: It started on Christmas eve and by yesterday, a series of attacks by gunmen on communities in two local government areas of Plateau State have left no fewer than 115 citizens dead, hundreds injured and 221 houses razed.

The Nation: The scale of the horrendous attacks on communities in Plateau State became clearer yesterday with police giving the figure of casualties at 96 dead and hundreds injured. But the chairmen of the two local governments where the dastardly act took place said 155 people were killed with over a thousand injured.

Daily Trust: Outrage on Tuesday greeted the coordinated attacks on 23 villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State, which left over 150 dead and many others injured. Death toll from the attacks launched from Saturday night to early Monday morning rose to 155 yesterday; while over 6,000 people are said to have been displaced.

