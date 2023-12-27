Mark Angel One Of Richest Comedians, Earns $300,000 monthly – Alibaba Reveals

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has asserted that skit maker Mark Angel is among the wealthiest comedians in the country, earning up to $300,000 per month.

During the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Alibaba mentioned that Mark Angel’s low-key approach to wealth, without flaunting it, has led some people to underestimate his financial success.

He said, “Some people still don’t believe Mark Angel is one of the richest comedians. Until somebody then hears how much YouTube, Facebook pay him every month. You hear someone is making up to $300,000 a month. And you are like, ‘Is it not that guy that wears big shorts and acts crazy?”

Alibaba pointed out that if Mark Angel were in professions such as politics, banking, or the oil industry, people would readily acknowledge his wealth. However, some may doubt his financial success due to his identity as a comedian.

In response, Alibaba advised against underestimating the comedy profession and urged people to recognize the potential for significant success within the field.