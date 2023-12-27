Kano Govt Speaks On Planning To Embezzle N8 Billion LG Funds

The Kano State Government has denied a claim that it was planning to spend N8 billion meant for the upkeep of its Local Government Areas.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had claimed that the Kano government plans to spend N8 billion in local government areas funds without justification.

The state APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, made the allegation in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He claimed that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) government is set to take over the functions of local government councils in order to misappropriate their funds, amounting to over N8 billion.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said the claim by the APC is baseless, mischievous, and should be ignored by all Kano residents and the general public.

He said it is a well-known fact that the Abba Yussuf-led government has built a reputation for accountability and judicious deployment of resources within the last seven months.

The commissioner said Governor Yusuf will not be distracted by people who are bitter because they lost elections and have also lost their sources of pilfering government resources.

He said, “It’s a well-known fact that the Kano State government, under the able leadership of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has within the last seven months built a reputation of accountability and judicious deployment of resources.

“So it’s not only surprising but utterly mischievous to even imagine that it will engage in an act of looting or condone such act, as did the immediate past administration in State.

Story continues below advertisement



“And the government of Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf will not be distracted by people who are bitter not only for losing elections but because they have also lost their sources of pilfering government resources.”