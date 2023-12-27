Akeredolu’s Neighbours Doubt His Demise 

Residents and neighbours of the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the Jericho area of Ibadan, are still in doubt about the news of his passing away.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu died in the early hours of Wednesday after a prolonged battle with Leukemia at the age of 67.

According to NAN correspondent, who visited the governor’s house at exactly 10:15 a.m., only security personnel manning the house were cited.

An aged petty trader in front of the governor’s house said she wasn’t aware of his demise, though she later expressed the possibility of the news after receiving a phone call from a member of Akeredolu’s family.

The woman, who, upon hearing the news, broke down in tears, described Akeredolu as a generous and kind-hearted person.

Speaking glowingly about the late governor, the woman said Akeredoluo encouraged her to manage the kiosk she was operating, adding that he recently gave her N50,000 as a Christmas gift.

Some of Akeredolu’s neighbours also expressed disbelief that Akeredolu had passed away.

One of them, who pleaded anonymity, said “Aketi is alive; you journalists should stop spreading bad news.

“You can see that nobody is in house except security men and there is no sign to show that Baba is dead.”

Another neighbour, a female, said that she had just heard it as a rumour, adding, however, that she prayed it was not true.

She described the late governor as a kind-hearted and generous man, adding that he took life so simple, even though he was a governor.