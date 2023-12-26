We Will Continue To Pray For Peace In Rivers – Fubara’s Wife

The wife of the Rivers State Governor, Valerie Fubara, has expressed her commitment to praying for peace in the state, in order to foster accelerated growth and development.

Additionally, she highlighted that the administration led by her husband, Siminalayi Fubara, will consistently prioritize issues concerning children and youths, striving to enhance their quality of life.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of the year-end party organized for children in the state, held at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Valerie Fubara conveyed her joy in hosting the children.

She referred to them as the future leaders of the state and celebrated with them as part of the activities commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

She said, “As part of the determination of the present administration of Rivers State, under the guidance of my darling husband, the welfare and well-being of our children and other Rivers people are paramount.”

Valerie urged parents to continue to devote quality time to nurturing their children so that they can grow into becoming responsible citizens.

She added, “About parents, we must continue to do those things that are right before God and man in bringing up our children for the benefit of the larger society.

“For us, we will continue to do our best to pray for peace in our state so that there will be accelerated growth and development for the benefit of the people.“