Victims Of Plateau Bandit Attacks Get Mass Burial (Video)

Over 96 persons killed in vicious attacks carried out by bandits in Plateau State have been given mass burials.

Naija News gathered that the bandits killed residents and burnt several houses during the attacks in different communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

It was learned that the attacks happened in Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV villages in Gashish, and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, as well as in Bokkos LGA, on the night of Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24.

According to the Berom Youth Moulders Association led by Solomon Mwantiri, NTV witnessed nine casualties, Mai Yanga Sabo had five, Darwat reported three, and Hurum had one victim.

The neighbouring villages of Bokkos suffered the most with a death toll exceeding 40, along with numerous injuries, looting of food items, and destruction of property.

