Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 26th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 26th December 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has been tasked by the Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, to find a solution to permanently stop the killings of Nigerians.

In his Christmas message, which was made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Monday, Kukah stated that the President should use his wealth of experience to put an end to the deplorable instrumentalization of religious, ethnic, or regional identities now that he has achieved his long-held dream of becoming the nation’s president.

He also discussed the elections of 2023 and their impact on the country thus far, urging leaders on all fronts to urgently find a way to heal as soon as possible.

Naija News reports that he clarified that nation-building is a difficult task that cannot be rushed.

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, commended President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the political crisis in the state.

He noted that Tinubu’s intervention has brought a lasting peace to the political crisis in the state, adding that the effort showed that Tinubu loves Rivers State.

Fubara said, “As I had earlier promised, the mantra of our administration is continuity and consolidation. I wish to reiterate that nothing shall constrain us from our path in our commitment to provide a steady flow of the dividends of democracy in all positive ramifications for our people.

“I most heartily thank all the good people of Rivers State and all men and women of goodwill, even those beyond our shores, for the massive love and support we have received and continue to enjoy before and during the recent travails that challenged the peace of our state and stability of our government.

“Let me also use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for wading into the near-crisis that almost punctuated the prevailing peace in our dear State.

“Indeed, by this singular effort, our dear President has demonstrated that he loves Rivers State and cherishes nothing short of a reign of perfect peace in our state with his Presidential Peace Proclamation on the 18th of December 2023.”

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, says the media reports claiming that Pope Francis gave his approval for same-sex couples are false.

He stated this during the Christmas Mass he conducted at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Pro-Cathedral in Abuja on Monday.

The clergyman insisted that the report was false and deliberately orchestrated by the enemies of the Catholic Church in order to cause confusion among its members.

Kaigama asserted that if the Pope had truly given his approval he would be aware of it.

The Federal Government has extended 50 percent cut in transportation fares to 128 road transport passengers in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that some passengers on the northern routes received the refund of 50% of their fares from one of the groups monitoring the implementation.

Recall that the federal government last week announced the transportation rebate as part of President Bola Tinubu administration’s ways of intervening and relieving Nigerians of the current harsh economic realities, especially as many would have to travel to different parts of the country to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities with loved ones.

The palliative, which saw road transport cutting back 50% of regular fares and zero cost for train services, where they operate in the country, however strictly clarified that road transport rebate would be applicable to 28 luxury bus service routs nationwide.

However, a statement issued on Monday by Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Olujimi Oyetomi, the Association of Luxury Bus Owners (ALBON) extended part of its mandate to passengers traveling with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), returning 50% of their fares to them.

Gunmen have killed not less than seventy six people in a fresh attacks on several communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Monday Kasa, who spoke with Channels TV revealed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday and lasted into the Christmas Eve when residents were already in the festive mood.

According to Kasa, the casualty figures is increasing as more dead bodies are been recovered by the team of security personnel, local vigilantes and hunters who are still going through the bushes combing the communities in search of missing persons who were ambushed during the attacks.

He added that several houses were set ablaze by the attackers who also looted farm produce and destroyed properties in the process.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in his reaction to the incident condemned the act and called for swift action and community vigilance in the communities.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope or allow despair to creep in despite the current difficulties and challenges in the country.

Obi in a Christmas message released on Monday, identified bad government policies and poor governance as the cause of the current situation in Nigeria.

He, however, called on the people of the country not to allow the current situation to hinder them from celebrating the joy of Christmas.

The former Anambra State Governor expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would overcome the current challenges.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Monday, revealed that his legal team have filed an appeal before the Supreme Court over the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Naija News understands that Adebutu stated this on Monday in his Christmas message signed by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya.

In the statement, Adebutu disclosed that he had filed his appeal at the apex court, expressing optimism that justice would be served.

Recall that Adebutu had earlier challenged the election victory of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the tribunal.

He cited alleged over-voting, gross misconduct, disenfranchisement, non-compliance with the electoral act as well as non compliance to the margin of lead principle.

The court affirmed the governor’s election up to the appeal court.

Adebutu, who just returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, said he was back home to celebrate Christmas with his people.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will do justice in the current Kano Governorship Election matter.

According to Kwankwaso, NNPP is confident that the Supreme Court will ensure justice in the case.

Naija News understands that Kwankwaso stated this on Monday, shortly after a prayer session held at his Miller Road residence in the Kano metropolis.

The prayer session was organised by the state government to ensure peace prevails in the state as well as to pray for the victory of Yusuf as the Supreme Court reserved judgment in the Kano State Governorship election dispute.

He said indications have shown that the Supreme Court judges are men of integrity who would do anything to ensure justice and fairness.

According to him, the unfortunate development over the governorship seat in the state will not deter them in any way but will continue to pray that the right thing is done.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Monday, said that it seized a total of a total of 2.05 tons of hard drugs from drug dealers between January and December 2023.

In a statement on Monday, the state commander of NDLEA in Cross River, Rachel Umebuali, disclosed that the agency also arrested 223 drug dealers in 2023.

Among the hard drugs taken into custody were cannabis, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and psychotropics, the commandant stated. The drug law enforcement agency further revealed that it detained 201 male suspects and 22 females.

Of the substances recovered, 1.64 tons were cannabis, and 3.5 grams, 4.3 grams, 81.9 grams, and 410.24 kg were cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and psychiatric medications.

Naija News reports that Umebuali stated that numerous persons had been charged and convicted. However, she did not specify the number of accused and convicted.

She added that several individuals who were arrested earlier by the narcotic agency had also been released from custody after being found to be innocent by the courts.

Rights group, Amnesty International has faulted the President Bola Tinubu-led government for failing to protect the people of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State in a fresh attack that led to the death of 70 people.

The right organization, in a statement issued on its official X account, bemoaned the failure of President Tinubu’s government to put a halt to the repeated attacks on rural communities in Plateau state.

Naija News reports that Amnesty International stated that the federal government’s flagrant failure to safeguard the people of Nigeria was increasingly becoming the norm, and that the president’s vow to end insecurity in Nigeria was empty.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.