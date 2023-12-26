‘Statesmanship’ – Tinubu Hails Fubara For Resolving Rift With Wike

President Bola Tinubu has applauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for resolving the political impasse between him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The president gave the commendation on Tuesday, December 26, during a visit by the Nigerian Governors Forum to his Lagos residence on the occasion of the Christmas celebration.

During the visit of the governors, President Tinubu acknowledged the presence of Governor Fubara and described his resolve to end his rift with Wike as statesmanship.

The Nigerian leader also commended the governor for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.

“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch,” he said.

I Want Peace To Return To Rivers – Wike Speaks On Rift With Fubara

Meanwhile, Wike has declared his support for the peace process brokered between him and his successor by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made this known on Sunday while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving and marriage anniversary of the immediate past Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr Des George-Kelly, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt.

The minister said he has subjected himself to the peace process initiated by President Tinubu and promised to give peace a chance in the state.