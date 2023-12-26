‘He Is One Of The Most Reliable Citizens In Nigeria’- Tinubu Celebrates Akume At 70

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as he celebrates his 70th birthday.

This acknowledgement was conveyed on Tuesday through a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Aguri Ngelale.

Tinubu asserted that Akume stands out as the most dependable citizen that Nigeria can proudly claim.

The President praised the SGF for his unwavering commitment and perpetual dedication to overseeing the affairs of the government.

In a statement, the President said, “George Akume is one of the most reliable citizens this country can boast of. The people of Benue have subscribed to his sterling leadership principles and leveraged his remarkable talent for so many years because of what he has always stood for. He will be with you on the best of days and, even most reliably, on the worst days. The country has been blessed with the dedication and sure-handedness of Senator Akume.”

Hailing from Benue State, George Akume was born on December 27, 1953.

A prominent Nigerian politician, he currently holds the position of the 21st Secretary to the Government of the Federation, appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Story continues below advertisement



Prior to this role, Akume served as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023.