‘Go And Hug Transformer’ – Akeredolu’s Wife Allegedly Attacks Ondo Residents Over Demolition Of ‘Wall Of Jericho’

Betty Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has allegedly told critics of her husband’s policies to “hug an electric transformer.”

Her statement follows criticism from residents, particularly online, regarding some of the governor’s decisions.

The comment came after the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, removed part of the barricades on Oba Adesida road, a subject of public discontent.

She wrote on her social media page on Monday, “I’m an activist. Truth must be told. If e dey pain you, go hug transformer.

“Wall of Jericho, was it for a run? No! For public safety to prevent reckless driving and accidents. Get some sense, people. Cheap popularity.”

According to Peoples Gazette, she alleged that Aiyedatiwa was only sourcing for ‘cheap popularity’ by removing the portion of the barricade on the road.

The action of the acting Governor has received applause and accolades from the residents, who had long been angered by the mounting of the barricades, particularly as it affects motorists plying the road.

The platform noted that the barricade otherwise referred to as Akure’s ‘Wall of Jericho’ was installed early this year by Akeredolu following the incessant accidents and usual vehicular and human traffic which often affect business growth.

Aiyedatiwa had instructed that a section of the barricade be removed following the festive season.

However, the decision did not go down well with a few citizens who linked the action of the acting governor with the politics of 2024, alleging him of testing his street credibility.

One of the aides of the acting Governor who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said the acting governor would rather speak his silence than dignify the office of the First Lady of the state with a response.

The aide said, “We don’t want to dignify the office of the First Lady with any response. Although I’m not authorised to speak but I know the people of the state can judge and pass comments on the decision made by the acting governor.

“More importantly, is how the barricades had been affecting them a few days to Christmas and to ease both vehicular and human movements en route to Oba Oja, that decision had to be taken. Whoever thinks it’s for politics can’t also know nor understand better than those plying the routes at this festive period.”