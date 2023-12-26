“Criminal Acts” – CAN Condemns Fresh Plateau Attacks

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killing of several persons in Plateau state.

Naija News reports that over 190 persons were confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the three LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on Tuesday, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, said the killing of innocent citizens and the burning of houses have no place in society and should be condemned by all Nigerians.

The CAN President said the attack is not only criminal but also an assault on shared values of peace, unity and mutual respect.

He said: “We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms.

“The burning down of houses, and worship centres, and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect.

“Such acts have no place in our society and must not be allowed to prevail.

“We mourn with the families, friends, and communities who tragically lost their loved ones in the villages of Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV, and Lisham Kwahasnat community in Wase LGA.

“We stand with you at this time of grief, and our prayers go out to you for comfort and strength.

“The loss of lives, including those of our brethren in the Baptist Church in Chirang village, is a devastating blow to our collective peace and unity.”

Okoh commended security operatives for their swift intervention to restore peace in the affected communities.

He also urged security agencies to intensify their efforts in intelligence gathering and proactive interventions to pre-empt the occurrence of such acts in the future.

The CAN President said: “We commend the swift intervention of the military and the deployment of a joint police and military task force to restore peace and prevent further lawlessness in the affected communities.

“We recognize the efforts of State Governor Caleb Mutfwang in calling for peace and unity amid such adversity.

“However, while appreciating these immediate responses, we urge the security agencies to intensify their efforts in intelligence gathering and proactive interventions to pre-empt and forestall these types of dastardly acts in the future.

“Our people deserve to live in peace, and it is high time we moved from reactive to preventive measures.”