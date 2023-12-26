Boxing Day EPL: Luton Town, Bournemouth Grab Three Points

The Boxing Day Premier League fixtures are heating up, and some unlikely results are being recorded across the league.

Luton Town, who were initially looking like a team condemned to be relegated in their first season in the Premier League, seem to be bouncing back and are now set to step out of the relegation zone.

It was a chaotic evening at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United failed to contain Luton, who took the lead in the 17th minute. That lead lasted throughout the first half.

In the second half, Oli McBurnie brought the home side back into the game in the 61st minute. About eight minutes later, Anel Ahmedhodžić gave Sheffield United the lead for the first time in the game.

Interestingly, Sheffield United players, Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane scored an own goal each to gift Luton Town a 3-2 win.

The win has pushed Luton to the 18th spot on the league table with 15 points in 18 games, a point away from the relegation zone. On the other hand, Sheffield United are sitting at the bottom of the table with 9 points in 19 games.

In the other game that took place simultaneously, Fulham couldn’t match up with in-form Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The home team scored the match opener through Justin Kluivert’s boots in the 44th minute of the first half.

Story continues below advertisement



Dominic Solanke doubled Bournmouth’s lead via the penalty spot in the 62nd minute. In injury time, Luis Sinisterra sealed the victory to push Bournemouth to the 10th spot with 22 points in 18 games. Fulham are now sitting in the 13th spot on the league table with 21 points in 19 games.