Wike Vs Fubara: I Will Be A Dead Man If I Don’t Let Tinubu Know He Is Going In The Wrong Direction – Clark

An elder statesman, Edwin Clark has once again shared his reservations over President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the Rivers State crisis.

Recall that Tinubu had brokered a peace deal between the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike.

However, Clark while speaking on Sunday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today said Tinubu’s action is against the country’s constitution.

The Convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) insisted that he would be a dead man if he does not alert Tinubu that he is going in the wrong direction.

He said, “Mr President is the President of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and I am one of those giving him that support.

“But as a father, I will be a dead man if I fail to mention to Mr President: ‘This action you are trying to take is not in the right direction; is anti the constitution”.

According to him, with “public opinion” against the deal Tinubu brokered, the Nigerian leader has to reconsider the action.

“So, I am pleading with Mr President not to be carried away with the ambition of one person.

“I sincerely, on behalf of the people of the South-South, the Niger Delta, and the Rivers State people, plead with Mr President to: ‘Please, reconsider the action that has been taken!’ Nigerians are not happy.”