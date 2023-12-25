Soyinka Speaks After Meeting Tinubu, Presents Seven-point Agenda

Nobel Laureate, Prof.Wole Soyinka, has said he would keep his comments about President Bola Tinubu’s administration till next year.

Soyinka said he would reserve all his observations about President Bola Tinubu’s administration until one year into his tenure in May 2024.

He stated that the one-year delay gives the President enough time to “make up” for lost grounds, adding that the time frame is his personal policy.

The playwright said this on Sunday when he paid a courtesy visit to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

He said: “Well, you know, something you may have noticed about me is that most heads of state, when they take office, I always leave them alone for about the first year…Because they need time.

“I know when they come in, they don’t start from ground zero. They often start even lower than ground zero and they have to make up.

“So, I’m adopting the same principle this time. When you see me next year, ask the same question again and listen to my answer.”

Soyinka, who called Sunday’s appearance an “embarrassing visit”, said he approached the President with a seven-point agenda which he declined to reveal.

The playwright also asserted that he had a very thorough discussion with the President on those items.

He added: “I came here with a seven-point agenda. And we had a very thorough discussion on those items.

“Actually, it’s an embarrassing visit because when I visited him the last time, it was to try and persuade him not to run for office. I told Atiku and himself to please leave the ground so young people could run. That’s the last time we met about five years ago.

“So I came to see how he was doing after ignoring my advice. I came to see how both he and his wife were weathering Nigeria, and to wish them a Happy Christmas.”