Rivers Crisis: You Must Act Like A Statesman In Your Intervention – Secondus Warns Tinubu

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has advised President Bola Tinubu to act as a true statesman in his intervention in the political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News recalls that the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, after a truce meeting with President Tinubu on December 18, agreed to an 8-point resolution.

The resolution amongst others mandated Fubara to re-present the 2024 appropriation bill he had earlier presented to the four-member state House of Assembly to the full House.

However, Secondus while speaking in a Christmas message on Sunday signed by his media aide, Ike Adonyi, warned that the president’s intervention must not violate the tenets of the constitution.

The statement read in part, “With particular reference to the crisis in Rivers State, the former PDP boss contended that the Intervention of President Bola Tinubu must be by the spirit and letter of our constitution for it to be implementable.

“There are creative ways a political conflict can be resolved if and when the President acts like a statesman and the President of all Nigerians.

“He insisted that Mr President would have violated this sacred role if he acted in such a way and manner that gave an unconstitutional advantage to his political party, the APC, and an individual political godfather. This is the scenario the unenforceable agreement reached at the instance of Mr President purports to foster!”

Story continues below advertisement



Secondus, however, enjoined other Nigerians to obey the clarion call of the President and relevant stakeholders to act in the interest of peace in Rivers State.