‘Mohbad’s Wife Speaks On Attempting Suicide’

Wunmi, the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has distanced herself from rumours of planning to commit suicide.

According to Wunmi, constant cyberbullying and threats to her life and that of her eight-month-old son, Liam, threw her into depression and sickness.

According to SaharaReporters, it was rumoured that Wunmi had attempted to commit suicide following the cyberbullying and threats against her and her son.

Wunmi, however, denied ever attempting to commit suicide in a chat with the platform.

She said she became depressed over the cyberbullying and the threats, and as a result of the depression, she became sick for some days.

Wunmi said, “No, I never attempted to commit suicide. What actually happened was that because of the cyberbullying from all over social media and the constant calls I received from those who have continued to vow that they must kill me or my son, I became depressed and fell sick for some days.

Story continues below advertisement



“They are all over everywhere, and they always call me and guess my location right, and it is really getting to me, so I became depressed, but I never attempted to commit suicide.”