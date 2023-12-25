Kwankwaso Holds Special Prayer In Kano Ahead Of Supreme Court Judgment

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Monday held a special prayer session at his Kano residence.

The special prayer sought God’s intervention in the much anticipated Kano governorship dispute verdict by the Supreme Court.

The prayer organised by an Islamic group, Mu’assatul Kwankwasiyya, was led by Mallam Yahaya Sufi, Mallam Ashiru Nata’ala, Mallam Bazallahi Nasiru Kabara and Mallam Sadiq Isiyaku Rabiu.

While observing the prayers, the clerics prayed for the success of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Supreme Court and the sustenance of peace and tranquillity in the state.

The prayer session was attended by some cabinet members of the incumbent administration, other political appointees and supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Recall that the Supreme Court, led by a five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Inyang Okoro on Thursday, reserved the judgment after listening to lawyers in the matter.

The majority of members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State had equally observed a special fasting and called for intense prayers shortly after the Supreme Court hearing.

See photos from the prayer session below:

Story continues below advertisement

