Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 25th December 2023

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1220 and sell at N1225 on Sunday 24th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1220 Selling Rate N1225

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1038 Selling Rate 1039

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has revealed that aside from poor electricity, major disablers of the Nigerian business environment are bribery and corruption.

In a tweet on his official X handle, Moghalu claimed that bribery had eaten deep into imports of products and customs border clearance in Nigeria.

“After low electricity, bribery and corruption are the most important disablers of the business environment in Nigeria. Importing goods, crossing customs borders, even internal movement are nightmares. For our economy to thrive, this must change. Change must start from the top,” a tweet by Moghalu read.

Naija News recalls that American multinational consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced that it is stopping manufacturing activities in Nigeria.