Alex Otti Visits Tinubu In Lagos, Asks Nigerians To Exercise Patience

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the economic policies initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

Otti stated this on Sunday while speaking with reporters after meeting with the Nigerian leader in his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

The Abia State governor stated that the economic reforms will yield prosperity and other positive results if sustained.

Otti said the economic policies are good but then they come with challenges for an economy where over 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

He said “One thing is that he has a very courageous, unifying the exchange rate and then removing subsidy which actually had become a scam and costing us a lot of money.

“Those policies are good but then they come with the negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Story continues below advertisement



“So it’s not going to be easy, immediately. But I believe that if we are patient and if we go through the policies without compromising that over time, things will turn around.”