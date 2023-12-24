‘When It Comes To Your Turn You Bring Random People’ – APC Chieftain Justifies Tinubu’s Alleged Lopsided Appointments

Former Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Henry Ajomale, has justified the alleged lopsided appointments of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that in recent times, several critics and chieftains of opposition parties have accused Tinubu of recruiting friends and cronies into his cabinet.

However, Ajomale, in an interview with PUNCH, said it is essential for Tinubu to invite tested people who can perform on the job.

The APC chieftain said critics should wait for their turn to become president and appoint random people to critical positions.

He said, “The man needs to invite those he knows can work with him. Those are tested people he can vouch for. You don’t expect me to take strangers if I want to achieve something. We are talking about an important project here. I can only invite tested people I know, not the ones you think you know. As the President, I have to bring people who can do the job. These are people I have known for many years.

“But when it comes to their turn to become president, they (critics) can do what they are suggesting and bring random people to do the job. He has to take people he knows. It is a very serious job because Nigeria is in a very precarious situation now.

“We need to solve this problem as early as possible. We don’t have to start looking at religion or ethnicity to do the job. It is not mandatory for me to bring somebody from my village to be a minister. I didn’t vote for you because I want to bring my friend to work in your government.”