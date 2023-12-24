Police Give Update On Nollywood Actor Shot In Ogun State

The Ogun State Police Command has said an ammunition shell, not a bullet, hit popular Nollywood actor cum movie director, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade, on the neck.

Naija News reported that Nollywood actor, Abiodun Adebanjo, in a post via Instagram, disclosed his colleague, Ijaduade, was battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital after a trigger-happy policeman in Iperu, Ogun State shot at him.

In a statement on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations officer, Odutola Omolola, said Ijaduade is in stable condition, and the Command has taken responsibility for the medical bills.

She noted that the Mobile Policeman had been identified, and the Command had commenced an investigation into the shooting incident.

The statement reads, “The Ogun State Police Command received a report of a shooting incident on the 23rd of December 2023 at about 11:24hrs from one Fakoya Adewale “m” Napoli Hotel manager In Iperu where he reported to the Divisional Police Officer that during Bramaj Company end of year party in the hotel a mobile Policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate expended a shot into the air and unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade “m “an actor on the neck.

“He was rushed to hospital in Ilishan and he is in a very stable condition. The Commander Mopol 16 has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital where he will be discharged soon. The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.

“The actor speaking to Commander Mopol 16 has confirmed he is in stable condition and members of the public will be notified when he is discharged.

The Mobile Policeman has been identified and investigation into the shooting incident has commenced by the Command, members of the public will be updated accordingly.”