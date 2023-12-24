‘I Really Hate My Father’ – Emeka Ike’s First Son Speaks

Michael Ike, the first son of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has defended his mother, Suzanne Emma, after his father cast aspersions on her person.

Naija News reported that the movie star, during an interview on Channels TV, said he underwent a prolonged period of depression, faced challenges in his marriage, and encountered conflicts with colleagues within the Nollywood industry, which account for his extended absence from the screen.

Emeka Ike opened up about his struggles, expressing that the depression stemmed from marital issues, leading him to conceal himself due to the shame associated with his perceived shortcomings.

According to the thespian, he left home for the US with just a luggage, not knowing that his wife had allegedly plotted his downfall.

The movie star said Emma shut down his secondary school and removed all of his properties at home, adding he came back to an empty house.

However, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Emma maintained that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

She recounted a specific incident at the hospital when their child was seriously ill, stressing while she was trying to negotiate with the hospital to treat their son, Emeka Ike scolded and physically assaulted her.

Michael Ike, who also spoke to Chude, said his father’s attitude was so extreme that he began to hate him.

He said: “When I met my mum, the first thing I said was I really hate my father.”

Suzanne agreed and added that she had to start working on her son to correct that impression.

Story continues below advertisement



She said, “I had to start working on him.”