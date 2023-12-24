FG Describes Attacks On Transmission Towers As Deliberate Acts Of Sabotage

The Federal Government has condemned the intentional act of sabotage by vandals targeting power transmission towers.

Over the weekend, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) revealed that two transmission towers, critical for supplying electricity to parts of the North East were vandalized, which resulted in a power outage in Borno and Yobe.

The act of vandalism occurred on Thursday, with tower T372 near Katsaita Village in Yobe State being targeted, leading to the collapse of the 330kV transmission tower. This, in turn, caused the adjacent tower T373 to fall along the same line.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, expressed concern over the attacks on power infrastructure, announced that the government has initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for the incident.

In a statement shared on his verified X account (formerly Twitter), the Minister asserted that individuals found to be accountable for the sabotage will face legal consequences.

He wrote: “Deeply troubled by the recent act of vandalism on our power infrastructure. A transmission tower in Yobe State, tower T372, was deliberately brought down, causing a ripple effect that led to the collapse of tower T373 along the same transmission line. This criminal act occurred at 21:18 and has disrupted power supply to parts of the North East, affecting Yobe and Borno States.

“While I condemn this deliberate sabotage, I appeal to all Nigerians to stand against such actions. We cannot let a few individuals hinder our efforts in providing regular electricity to the nation.

“Our Ministry is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate this incident thoroughly. Those responsible for this destructive act will face the full force of the law. Vandalism not only disrupts power supply but also poses a threat to the safety and well-being of our communities”.

Chief Adelabu stated, “in addition to immediate actions, we are mobilizing resources to quickly reconstruct the damaged towers. Restoring power supply to Yobe and Borno States is our priority.

“The incident involved the deliberate use of explosives on the 330kV transmission tower. Villagers confirmed hearing a loud explosion before the towers came down. This act of vandalism not only caused inconvenience but also raised concerns about the safety of our power infrastructure.

“We are taking this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. TCN has swiftly mobilized a contractor to the site to commence the reconstruction of the damaged transmission towers.”

He clarified that the government is actively engaged in efforts to restore electricity supply to both states.

“Our goal is not only to restore power supply to the affected areas but also to send a strong message that such acts of sabotage will not go unpunished. We are developing a comprehensive plan to enhance the security of power facilities nationwide and working on legislation to tackle the menace of vandalism,” he added.