Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 24th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1228 and sell at N1233 on Saturday 23rd December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1228 Selling Rate N1233

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1038 Selling Rate 1039

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

As from January 2024, airlines that delay passengers or whose actions result in flight cancellations will be required to provide affected passengers with a 25 per cent rebate on their subsequent flight with the airline, according to the acting Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Chris Najomo.

This was revealed by Najomo at a meeting with a group of aviation stakeholders in his office in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the DG stressed that the NCAA will make a variety of decisions that would benefit the aviation business in terms of consumer protection and airport certification.

Among other things, he pledged to implement new regulations regarding how state governments would hand over aerodromes to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.