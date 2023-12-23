Yuletide: Police PROs Have Been Mandated To Attend To Complaints Of Nigerians This Festive Period – Olumuyiwa Adejobi Reveals

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has encouraged Nigerians to register their complaints with the Public Relations Officers of the Police Command in their respective states this festive season.

Stating this in a tweet on Saturday, Adejobi urged Nigerians not to support or promote impunity.

Naija News reports that Adejobi detailed that the command public relations officers of various states had been mandated to take complaints from Nigerians, particularly during this festive period.

“Report police unprofessional conducts; let’s kick against oppression and extortion. Do not support or promote impunity. Make use of the PPROs numbers and our complaints platforms. They are functional and helpful. We urge you to be familiar and keep the numbers for your use. Call your PPROs as they have been mandated to attend to complaints from Nigerians, particularly at this festival period,” Adejobi wrote.

Meanwhile, On Saturday, the Gombe State Police Command warned against the selling of knockouts, pyrotechnics, the unlawful use of sirens, covered number plates, and the removal of motorbike silencers.

The move is a part of the command’s attempt to step up security to guarantee the safety and well-being of citizens during the Yuletide celebrations, according to a press release signed by the state police public relations officer ASP Mahid Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Abubakar explained that the actions were the proactive approach of Police Commissioner Hayatu Usman to deter crime and keep the peace of the state so that the Yuletide celebration will be crime-free.