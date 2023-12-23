Ritual Is Biblical – Nigerian Pastor Tells Congregation

A senior pastor of the Transformation World Ministries, Francisca Emmanuel, has claimed that it is biblical to be a ritualist rather than just kneeling and praying.

According to Punch, Emmanuel stated this in one of her recent sermons that surfaced on social media @officialfranciscaemmanuel.

The cleric who reportedly claimed she is a ritualist, noted that one needs more than prayer to conquer all the principalities and power of the darkness that are working against one destiny.

She said, “I’m a ritualist I don’t know how you want to think about it because if you try me I would put an RIP for you rather than putting it for me.”

Story continues below advertisement



She pointed out that people who succeeded in doing evil still end up going to social media to say thank you Jesus, adding that both the evil doer and kindhearted people go to social media to appreciate Jesus without knowing the purpose of their appreciation