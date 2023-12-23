Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 23rd December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 23rd December 2023.

Saturday PUNCH: The report of the special investigation into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria has accused the immediate past governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, of using ill-gotten wealth to acquire banks for himself through proxies. According to the report, Emefiele used proxies to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria for Titan Trust Bank Limited, as well as Keystone Bank without any evidence of payment.

The Guardian: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the restriction on crypto assets and urged banks to disregard the initial ban on cryptocurrency transactions. CBN’s Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mustafa in a circular said current trends globally have shown the need for crypto regulation.

Daily Trust: Ambassador Yusuf Abubakar Tuggar is Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. In this interview on Trust TV’s 30 Minutes with Mannir Dan-Ali, he spoke on a wide range of issues, including the decisions taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Niger, border closure and diplomacy.

Tribune: ON a day when the organised labour staged a massive rally in support of Rivers State governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, as he battles his godfather, Mr Nyesom Wike, some elders in the state, on Friday, went to court suing president Bola Tinubu and five others. The six elders dragged President Tinubu before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for allegedly compelling Governor Fubara to enter into an unconstitutional agreement.

