Gombe Police Ban Unauthorised Use Of Sirens, Fireworks, Others

On Saturday, the Gombe State Police Command warned against the selling of knockouts, pyrotechnics, the unlawful use of sirens, covered number plates, and the removal of motorbike silencers.

The move is a part of the command’s attempt to step up security to guarantee the safety and well-being of citizens during the Yuletide celebrations, according to a press release signed by the state police public relations officer ASP Mahid Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Abubakar explained that the actions were the proactive approach of Police Commissioner Hayatu Usman to deter crime and keep the peace of the state so that the Yuletide celebration will be crime-free.

The statement partly reads, “In his address during the monthly conference, on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Usman, reiterated the continued ban on the sales and use of fireworks, knockout, siren and covering of number plates. Public compliance with these measures remains crucial for the overall safety of law-abiding citizens and visitors alike.

“The CP has charged various police officials, including Heads of Departments, Area Commanders, tactical commanders, Mopol commanders, and Divisional Police Officers, to ensure early deployment of their personnel to strategic locations comprising worship centers and other public places.

“The CP directs the officer in charge of the Motor Traffic Division MTD to also ensure early postings of traffic officers across measure roads and busy roads for smooth traffic flow and apprehension of traffic offenders for accident-free celebration. The enforcement of the CP’s directives is paramount.”