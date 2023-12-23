Customs Appoint Two ACGs, Promote 2,209 Senior Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service Board, has confirmed the appointment of two Assistant Comptrollers-General and the promotion of 2,209 senior officers.

The promotion was disclosed in a statement released on Friday by the National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada.

This took place at the NCS Headquarters during its 58th regular meeting held on Tuesday, December 19.

The appointed officers confirmed as substantive members of the NCS Management Team are ACG Florence Ogar-Modey and ACG Queen Ogubudu.

The Comptroller-General, NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, congratulated the newly appointed and promoted officers.

The Customs boss equally urged the officers to put in more effort to ensure revenue generation, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling.

The communique read in parts, “The comprehensive promotion list encompasses both General Duty (GD) and Support Staff (SS) personnel who demonstrated outstanding performance in the 2023 promotion exercise. The breakdown of promoted officers is as follows: Inspector of Customs (IC) to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II) – 348, ASC II to ASC I – 321, ASC I to Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) – 355, DSC to Superintendent of Customs (SC) – 207, SC to Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) – 500, CSC to Assistant Comptroller (AC) – 333, AC to Deputy Comptroller (DC) – 78, and DC to Customs Comptroller (CC) – 67.

“Additionally, the board approved special promotions for fourteen officers in recognition of their exceptional performance in various assigned responsibilities.

“Among the newly promoted Comptrollers are TM Daniyan, F Fajana, N Isyaku, MV Umana, AC Nwobi, F Abdulqadir, HK Ejibunu, FM Ojiofor, IN Aliyu, MD Malah, EO Oshoba, JK Oladeji, E Luka, AP Daruaku, FM Ojeifor, IN Nwokorie, EJ Harrison and others.”

Adeniyi noted that the efforts of the NCS personnel would “enhance the NCS’s pivotal role in bolstering Nigeria’s socio-economic well-being.”

“While extending warm wishes for joyous Christmas and New Year celebrations, the CGC further expresses gratitude to the Honorable Minister of Finance for facilitating the timely conclusion of the 2023 promotion cycle. Acknowledging the historic success, the CGC pledges to maintain this momentum in future exercises.

“These strategic advancements are in harmony with his vision to fortify leadership, recognize merit, and inspire personnel for sustained success.”