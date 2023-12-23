2023 AFCON: ‘Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Not Joining Egypt’s Squad Till January’

Amid much anxiety for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, is expected to join Egypt’s national team in January.

According to Mail’s Lewis Steele, the 31-year-old player will play Liverpool’s next Premier League match before joining up with the Egypt squad on January 7, 2024.

Naija News reports that after today’s draw against Arsenal, Salah will be in Jurgen Klopp’s squad against Burnley and Newcastle United Premier League matches on December 26 and New Year’s Day, respectively.

After these matches, Liverpool will miss Salah for a number of games as the club fixture list will become more congested from next month onwards.

If Egypt wins the AFCON competition, Salah could be out of action for up to eight games, including their FA Cup games against Arsenal in January and the league game against Manchester City on February 4.

Egypt is set to take part in the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, with the Pharaohs’ head coach, Rui Ventura, having already named a provisional squad.

Meanwhile, the Spanish football manager who currently coaches Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has declared his job at the club as done and over.

Naija News reports that Guardiola said this after helping the English Premier League side win the Club World Cup on Friday.

Yesterday, Man City beat toothless Fluminense 4-0 to win their fifth trophy of the 2023 campaign.

The latest development means Guardiola has won every trophy available since he joined Man City as manager in 2016.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola, who has 18 months left on his current contract, said his job was “done”.

He said: “I’m very pleased and I would like to say we had the feeling we would close the chapter; we won all the titles, there’s nothing else to win. I had a feeling the job was done, it is over.

Story continues below advertisement



“Now it’s Christmas time, we buy another book and start to write it again. The last eight years, it’s over.”