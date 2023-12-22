Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 22nd December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 22nd December 2023.

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians over the difficulties brought about by the fresh challenges of Naira scarcity in the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris who spoke on Thursday on behalf of the federal government said the development is not deliberate.

According to him, the government is aware of the current challenges caused by the naira scarcity and efforts are ongoing through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure new notes are available for Nigerians to spend in the shortest possible time.

The Minister expressed hope that as the new year approaches, the scarcity would be fully addressed and Nigerians would heave a sigh of relief.

President Bola Tinubu-led government has reintroduced a school feeding programme to address the challenges of out-of-school children.

Naija News gathered that the directive was given by President Tinubu.

The administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended the programme after many years of running it.

President Tinubu, however, ordered its restoration, saying it would help in checking the learning crisis.

He said if the learning crisis is not tackled, it will be difficult to address the challenges of out-of-school children.

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during a one-day retreat on quick wins in the middle Ministerial deliverables from 2023 to 2027.

According to the minister, the president directed that the school feeding programme be removed from the Ministry of Humanitarian and returned to the Ministry of Education.

The federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of some new directors for agencies under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The newly appointed directors will replace some of those sacked in the Aviation sector last week while a new Directorate called the Cargo Services has been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The fresh development was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Head, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Odutayo Oluseyi.

The statement noted that the list of appointments was released by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The new appointments take effect immediately.

A London court has refused to grant an application by Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) seeking to appeal the judgement halting the enforcement of its $11 billion award against Nigeria.

In a judgment on Thursday, the presiding judge, Robin Knowles, ruled that the award against Nigeria should be thrown out immediately.

On October 23, Knowles halted the enforcement of the award by upholding Nigeria’s prayer that it was obtained by fraud and in violation of section 68 of the English Arbitration Act 1996.

The judge found that P&ID had paid bribes to Nigerian officials involved in drafting the gas supply and processing agreement (GSPA) in 2010.

He also found that P&ID illegally possessed Nigeria’s privileged legal documents during the arbitration hearings.

However, Knowles said he still had to choose from three options after making his determination.

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday evening, arrived Lagos from Abuja to celebrate the Christmas and New Year break.

Naija News reports that the president’s plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Muhammad Airport in Lagos at about 3.55 pm.

He was received at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the company of his deputy, Babafemi Hamzat and other cabinet members, before boarding a chopper to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi.

It is understood that this is the first Christmas Tinubu would be celebrating since he was sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Recall the president was in Lagos for the Easter holidays and was accompanied by some of his aides and appointees.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri on Thursday confirmed that the Port Harcourt refinery would commence production of petroleum products after the Christmas break.

Lokpobiri made the confirmation in Port Harcourt during the 15th Refineries Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting in Rivers State.

He also confirmed that the first phase of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery has been completed.

According to him, the mechanical completion and flare-up of the refinery has been completed and it is a signal that the government is committed to fulfilling its promise to Nigerians on the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido over his statement on Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the Rivers State crisis.

Recall that Lamido had condemned the intervention of Tinubu in the crisis whilst also wondering why the National Working Committee of the PDP was docile about the situation.

He lamented that it is inconceivable that the PDP would simply sit back and allow its fortunes to be taken over by the APC.

Reacting to Lamido’s statement after an emergency meeting on Thursday, the NWC assured all its members that its interventions particularly with regard to the political developments in Rivers State are yielding desired results.

They insisted that the PDP remains united and firmly on ground in Rivers State and other parts of the country.

Speaking via a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party claimed that Lamido’s statement was aimed at injecting bad blood into party.

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the Kano governorship election tussle.

The apex court in a ruling on Thursday, December 21 by a five-member panel of judges led by Justice Inyang Okoro, said the date for the judgment will be communicated to all parties.

Recall the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Governor Abba Yusuf instituted a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the ruling of the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal which sacked Yusuf as governor after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared him the winner of the March 26 gubernatorial election in Kano State.

The tribunal and the Appeal Court sacked Yusuf as governor of the state and declared Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner but the NNPP and its candidate challenged the verdict at the Supreme Court.

After hearing from the parties involved, the five-member panel of judges reserved their decision.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to plans to demolish over 200 Abuja houses for the presidential fleet plot in the city.

Naija News reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, reportedly instructed the Director of the Department of Development Control to ensure that the Nuwalege community, located along the Airport Road, makes way for the presidential fleet plot.

The directive was issued in response to a request from the Nigerian Air Force, as they had previously approached the Minister about their intention to relocate the village, as it falls within the area designated for the presidential fleet plots.

Reacting, Peter Obi, in a statement via X on Thursday, expressed displeasure over the development, describing it as an ‘inconsiderable project’ at a critical time when the country is facing untold hardship.

The former Governor of Anambra State said reducing the presidential fleet to cut costs and save up for more critical projects should be of concern instead of demolishing people’s homes.

Peter Obi further urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the project and ensure that Nigerians are not rendered homeless for the sake of an unproductive presidential fleet.

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday approved the nomination of 11 Justices for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

The approval follows the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters that screened the Justices and the approval of its recommendations by the lawmakers.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mohammed Monguno presented the report.

Naija News recalls President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Wednesday forwarded a letter to the Senate, requesting the legislators to confirm the 11 nominees, who were earlier recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The appointment of the 11 Justices brings to 21 the number of Justices on the Supreme Court’s bench which hitherto had only 10 justices.

Story continues below advertisement



Once confirmed, the Supreme Court would have its full complement of 21 justices, as stipulated by 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.