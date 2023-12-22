Suarez, Messi Reunion At Inter Miami Almost A Reality

Former Barcelona star, Luiz Suarez, and Inter Miami have come to a verbal agreement for a one-year contract, reports revealed.

Sources including renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed that the 36-year-old Uruguayan professional footballer had come to terms with Inter Miami about a month ago regarding a contract which includes an option for an additional season.

Naija News reports that the potential reunion of Suarez and his former teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has become a hot topic in the soccer world.

The likes of ESPN and the Miami Herald have also hinted at the existence of this verbal agreement between Suarez and Inter Miami.

Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, there are indications that things are progressing in that direction.

If the move does materialize, it would be an exciting reunion for Suarez and Messi, who were part of the formidable “MSN” attacking trio at Barcelona alongside Neymar.

Furthermore, the addition of another former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, who already plays for Inter Miami, would create a formidable squad of Barca alumni in Florida.

To accommodate Suarez within their financial constraints, Inter Miami may utilize Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) instead of a Designated Player spot, considering his age of 36. It is expected that Suarez will depart from Gremio, his current club in Brazil, as his contract allows for a free transfer in December.

However, while Messi joined Inter Miami earlier in 2023, Suarez’s arrival wouldn’t happen until the 2024 MLS season. He still has to finish the current season with Gremio.

Story continues below advertisement



With Messi and Suarez in their ranks, Inter Miami could become a major force in MLS, attracting international attention and boosting the league’s overall appeal.