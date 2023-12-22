One Killed As ISWAP Sacks Police Station In Borno

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have killed one policeman and carted away one vehicle during an attack in Gubio Police Divisional Office in Borno State.

This was made known in a post via his X (formerly Twitter) on Friday by the counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama.

According to Zagazola, the gunmen came on two Hilux vehicles and several motorcycles before shooting sporadically, attacking the Police Divisional Office.

He wrote that sources confirmed that one police Inspector paid the supreme price while engaging with the terrorists.

The terrorists were also reported to have carted away one operational vehicle belonging to the police.

Two people were killed, and Boko Haram militants injured numerous others during a raid on Chibok town in Borno State’s Chibok Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the town gained notoriety in April 2014 after the rebels took over the Government Girls Secondary School and kidnapped more than 300 girls.

According to reports, the latest attack occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A local named Moses Adamu claimed that while the rebels went on the rampage, shooting, destroying houses, and stealing food, the residents fled into the nearby bushes.

According to Adamu, most of the villagers slept in the bushes that night, while others may have sought safety in nearby communities.