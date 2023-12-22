Luis Suarez Completes His Move To Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Uruguayan striker, Luiz Suarez has completed his move to Inter Miami where he will be reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

The 36-year-old Luiz Suarez left Brazilian side Gremio and signed with Inter Miami as a free agent earlier today, December 22.

Suarez, who has won league titles with Nacional, Ajax, and Atletico Madrid in the past, guided Gremio to second place in the Brazilian Serie A in 2023 with 17 goals in 33 games.

The veteran Uruguayan striker finished the season as the league’s top scorer.

Suarez terminated his two-year deal with Gremio early due to his knee injury and the distances he had to travel for games across Brazil.

After completing his move to the Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, Suarez said: “I look forward to reuniting with great friends and players.”

He continued: “I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami.

“I can’t wait to get started and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality.

“I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition.”

Recall that Inter Miami—which is partially controlled by former England captain, David Beckham—signed Messi, Busquets, and Alba during the 2023 summer transfer window. The trio assisted the team in winning their first championship, the Leagues Cup, in August.

Story continues below advertisement



Hence, Inter Miami Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi celebrated the signing of Luis Suarez by calling it “another monumental moment” for the team.