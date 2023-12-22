I Wasn’t Comfortable With Many Of The Economic Manipulations of The Buhari Administration – Bisi Akande

Elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has revealed that he wasn’t comfortable with many of the economic policies of the Muhammadu Buhari government.

He stated that he always told the government his mind but because he was part of the same government, he couldn’t speak openly about his views in public.

Akande declared that former President Buhari should have removed the fuel subsidy since 2015, adding that if Buhari had removed the fuel subsidy when he was in power, Nigerians would have become accustomed to it by now.

According to him, prior to Buhari’s inauguration as President, they had discussed how the fuel subsidy removal issues would be implemented and managed but after Buhari became President, he began to slow down on some of their discussions.

He stated this during an interview with Channels Television.

According to Akande, despite the shortcomings of former President Buhari however, he is a honest man who believes in Nigeria and meant well for the country.

The former APC National Chairman added that the quality of advice Buhari received as President might have affected the outcome of his administration.