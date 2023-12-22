Governor Yahaya Bello Distributes Over 40 Cars To Lawmakers, Judges, Others In Kogi State (Photos)

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Friday distributed several vehicles in different brands, makes and categories to lawmakers and judges in the state.

The Governor also gave out 25 ambulances to local governments and three brand new Fire Fighting Vans to the state’s Fire Service in Lokoja.

Naija News understands the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Umar Yusuf, got a Jeep and two supporting cars while his deputy, majority leader and other 22 members got one vehicle each.

Similarly, nine cars were presented to the judiciary for distribution to judges.

Governor Bello told the beneficiaries during a ceremony at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja that the gesture is to encourage them to do better in serving the state in their various positions.

He also appreciated them for their hard work and commitment to the state so far.

A breakdown of the 25 ambulances distributed shows that each of the 21 LGAs would have one for their Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs), while three would go to the three Referral Hospitals in the three senatorial districts as well as one to Kogi Specialist Hospital.