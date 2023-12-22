Fresh Report Shows Emefiele Lodged Billions Of Naira In 593 US, UK, China Accounts

Reports have indicated that the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele illegally lodged billions of naira in no fewer than 593 bank accounts in the United States, United Kingdom, and China without the approval of the apex bank’s board of directors and the CBN Investment Committee.

This was contained in a report by the Special Investigator on the CBN and Related Entities, Jim Obaze.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had named a former Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Obazee, as the CBN special investigator

In the final report tagged, ‘Report of the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities (Chargeable offences) submitted to Tinubu on Wednesday it was revealed that the ex-CBN governor lodged £543, 482,213 in fixed deposits in UK banks alone without authorisation.

The report partly read, “The former governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele invested Nigeria’s money without authorization in 593 foreign bank accounts in United States, China and United Kingdom, while he was in charge.

“All the accounts where the billions were lodged have all been traced by the investigator.”

Emefiele, who is currently in Kuje Custodial Centre, is being prosecuted for N1.2 billion procurement fraud.

Story continues below advertisement



He has not been able to perfect the N300m bail granted him by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on November 22.