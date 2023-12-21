Tinubu Travels To Lagos For Christmas, New Year Holidays

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Thursday, departed Abuja for Lagos to celebrate the Christmas and New Year break.

Naija News reports this is the first Christmas Tinubu would be celebrating since he was sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

The Nigerian leader had earlier served as the Governor of Lagos State for eight years between 1999 and 2007.

Tinubu Reintroduces School Feeding Programme Suspended By Buhari

President Bola Tinubu-led government has reintroduced a school feeding programme to address the challenges of out-of-school children.

Naija News gathered that the directive was given by President Tinubu.

The administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended the programme after many years of running it.

President Tinubu, however, ordered its restoration, saying it would help in checking the learning crisis.

He said if the learning crisis is not tackled, it will be difficult to address the challenges of out-of-school children.

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during a one-day retreat on quick wins in the middle Ministerial deliverables from 2023 to 2027.

According to the minister, the president directed that the school feeding programme be removed from the Ministry of Humanitarian and returned to the Ministry of Education.

Story continues below advertisement



The Minister said the essence of the retreat was to find ways of implementing all the policies developed to tackle the challenges and to distil responsibility to different agencies responsible for overturning the out-of-school children problem.