Ethan, the younger brother of French footballer, Kylian Mbappe finally made his senior team debut for Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Ethan Mbappe joined the PSG youth team on August 31, 2017, on a free transfer from AS Bondy Youth. He gained promotion to PSG under-17 team on July 1, 2021.

On July 1, 2022, Ethan gained promotion to the team’s under-19 team. He started training with the senior team ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

However, since the commencement of the season, he has not played for PSG in the 2023-2024 French Ligue 1 campaign.

The 16-year-old French midfielder finally made his debut on Wednesday. He was introduced into the game in the 92nd minute for Manuel Ugarte.

That means that Ethan finally got the chance to play alongside his elder brother, Kylian Mbappe even though he didn’t have enough time to exhibit his talent.

During the game, Vitinha gave the French champions the lead in the 49th minute after Lee Kang-in crossed the ball.

Moments after Mbappe’s incredible second goal, Matthieu Udol gave the Mets hope with a shot into the top corner from 20 yards out.

With seven minutes remaining, Mbappe, PSG’s all-time leading scorer scored his second goal by racing on a botched backpass and evading the goalie.

Given that his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, this might be the captain of France’s last birthday with the team. However, Ethan will remain a member of PSG even if his elder brother leaves the club.